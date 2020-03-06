Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.32 Million

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $157.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.90 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TACO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $469,389.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 million, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

