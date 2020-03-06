Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 64 to GBX 60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lloyds Banking Group traded as low as GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 7336024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.68 ($0.64).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 54 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.29 ($0.85).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.