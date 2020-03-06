Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Shares Up 5.1% After Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.35, 7,906,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,709,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,555 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.