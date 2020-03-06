EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EQM Midstream Partners traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 32046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Creative Planning raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.10%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.96%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

