Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,700. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Burberry Group traded as low as GBX 1,629.50 ($21.44) and last traded at GBX 1,634.50 ($21.50), with a volume of 354891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,702.50 ($22.40).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,258 ($29.70) to GBX 1,415 ($18.61) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,984.33 ($26.10).

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,972.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,075.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

