Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 230. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group traded as low as GBX 160.65 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.12), with a volume of 19745375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.45 ($2.24).

RBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.27 ($3.37).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

