Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The company traded as low as C$34.67 and last traded at C$34.80, with a volume of 1983075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.72.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,226 shares of company stock worth $2,364,302 in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

