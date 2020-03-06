Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 782335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

