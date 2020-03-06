Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$98.00. The stock traded as low as C$88.25 and last traded at C$88.37, with a volume of 1345367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.93.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.17.

In other news, Director Ron Farmer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41.

The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.68.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2899995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

