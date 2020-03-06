Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Trading Down 11.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) dropped 11.7% on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.50. The company traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.31, approximately 686,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 472,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.82.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.19.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

