Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.50 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 325948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

