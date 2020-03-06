Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 6254196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,787,000 after purchasing an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 327,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.