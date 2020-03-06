ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $67.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ManpowerGroup traded as low as $71.03 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 273926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $80,536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 92,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.