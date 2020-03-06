Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 124732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

STAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

