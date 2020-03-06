Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank Ozk traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 307251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OZK. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.