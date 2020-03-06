Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 2.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $8.75 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $7.10, 2,994,260 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,906,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

