Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 10.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 10.8% on Thursday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.60, 24,814 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 86,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

