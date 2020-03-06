Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce $19.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.31 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $20.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

FPI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,915,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 243,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

