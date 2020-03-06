Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $21.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1,378,346 shares trading hands.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

