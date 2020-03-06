Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.99. Realogy shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 766,831 shares.

Specifically, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realogy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 197,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

