GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.57. GenMark Diagnostics shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 315,249 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,216 shares in the company, valued at $544,975.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

