Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.56, but opened at $52.72. Campbell Soup shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 192,760 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

