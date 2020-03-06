TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $687.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $516.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

