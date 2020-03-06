Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.54 Million

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $43.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $39.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $175.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.64 million to $181.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.60 million, with estimates ranging from $174.18 million to $204.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

