Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 9,191 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REPH. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.91. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

