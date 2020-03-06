$1.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will report $1.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $7.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.89 million to $68.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.98 million, with estimates ranging from $106.64 million to $263.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,536,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

