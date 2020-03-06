Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.59. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 19,341,028 shares.
The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from to in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,060,000 after buying an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after acquiring an additional 262,321 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,892 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.
About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
