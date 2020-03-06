Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.59. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 19,341,028 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from to in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,060,000 after buying an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after acquiring an additional 262,321 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,892 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.