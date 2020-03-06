Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $5.65 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.38. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 89,995 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $551.72 million, a PE ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

