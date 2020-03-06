Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 289897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

