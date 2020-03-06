AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $94.23, but opened at $91.75. AbbVie shares last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 440,848 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 238.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.