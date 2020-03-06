Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $139.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $144.90 million. Everi posted sales of $123.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $578.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $590.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.78 million, with estimates ranging from $608.40 million to $630.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Everi has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.