Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.64, but opened at $54.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 41,791 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $2,074,043.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,607. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.