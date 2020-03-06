Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.64, but opened at $54.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 41,791 shares traded.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.
In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $2,074,043.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,607. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.