Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.39 Million

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $349.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.80 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $331.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

