SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays lowered SES from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SGBAF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. SES has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.64.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

