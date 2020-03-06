Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens’ FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB raised Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

