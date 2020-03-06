StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

