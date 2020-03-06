THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts expect that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

