TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

TD Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

About Inter Pipeline

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

The Fly

