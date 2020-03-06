Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Topcon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TOPCF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Topcon has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

