Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.