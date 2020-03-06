ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Zoom Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Zoom Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
About Zoom Technologies
