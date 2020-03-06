ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Zoom Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Zoom Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

To view ValuEngine's full report, visit ValuEngine's official website.

