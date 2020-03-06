ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Zoom Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Zoom Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.