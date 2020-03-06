TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

AT stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a twelve month low of C$1.07 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline to Hold
TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline to Hold
Topcon Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Topcon Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
VINCI S A/ADR Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada
VINCI S A/ADR Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada
Veolia Environnement Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”
Veolia Environnement Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”
ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies to Hold
TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark
TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report