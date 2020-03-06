TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

AT stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a twelve month low of C$1.07 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18.

