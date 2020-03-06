TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$2.50

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AT stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 12-month low of C$1.07 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83.

