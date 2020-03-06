TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AT stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 12-month low of C$1.07 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline to Hold
TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline to Hold
Topcon Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Topcon Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
VINCI S A/ADR Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada
VINCI S A/ADR Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada
Veolia Environnement Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”
Veolia Environnement Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”
ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies to Hold
TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark
TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report