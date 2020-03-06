Eight Capital Boosts TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$4.00

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AT opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a twelve month low of C$1.07 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million and a PE ratio of -12.18.

