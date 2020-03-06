TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$4.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 52-week low of C$1.07 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47.

