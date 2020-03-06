Analysts Offer Predictions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 161.18% and a negative net margin of 1,542.85%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

