Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Macerich Co Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of MAC opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.