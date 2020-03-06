MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

MKTX stock opened at $377.53 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Earnings History and Estimates for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline to Hold
TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline to Hold
Topcon Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Topcon Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
VINCI S A/ADR Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada
VINCI S A/ADR Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada
Veolia Environnement Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”
Veolia Environnement Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”
ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies to Hold
TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark
TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report