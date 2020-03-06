MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

MKTX stock opened at $377.53 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.