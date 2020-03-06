Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,095,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,515,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.