Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

NFLX stock opened at $372.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

